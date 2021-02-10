Cryptocean (CRON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,091.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $6,091.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.01156522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05591512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045111 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032586 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars.

