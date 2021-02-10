CryptoFlow Price Reaches $0.0211 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $76,548.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00055561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00282111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00114889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00086932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00201874 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.