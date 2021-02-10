CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $106,800.06 and $1,498.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00394779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.75 or 0.02830616 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.