CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) vs. Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Critical Analysis

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CSG Systems International and Tintri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Tintri.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 6.91% 21.52% 6.78% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Tintri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.54 $82.77 million $3.04 15.29 Tintri $125.90 million 0.01 -$157.65 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Risk and Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tintri has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Tintri on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and e-mail messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.