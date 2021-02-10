CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRT.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,055. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.63. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.