CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.56. 67,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.22.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

