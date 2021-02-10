CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

