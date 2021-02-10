CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 910,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 626,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $260.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

