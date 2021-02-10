CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Trading Up 4.9%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

