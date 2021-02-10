CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00284173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00120593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00087450 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00063800 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,228,040 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

