Cullinan Management, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 17th (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Cullinan Management had issued 11,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $249,900,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Cullinan Management’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cullinan Management in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cullinan Management stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Cullinan Management has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

