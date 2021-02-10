Cummins (CMI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):
- 2/9/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $239.00 to $243.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00.
- 2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2020 – Cummins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 12/15/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $241.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE CMI traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $246.41. 11,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,226. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.52. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
