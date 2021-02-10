Cummins (CMI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

2/9/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $239.00 to $243.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00.

2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Cummins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/15/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $241.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $246.41. 11,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,226. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.52. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Cummins Inc alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.