Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

