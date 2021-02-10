Curio (CUR) Price Up 71.2% This Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Curio has a total market cap of $910,681.69 and approximately $92,135.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curio has traded up 71.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.00 or 0.01133531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.60 or 0.05538352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00045286 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00032884 BTC.

Curio Profile

CUR is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

