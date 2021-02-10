Cutera (CUTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CUTR stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $561.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

