Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys New Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 218,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,123. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116 over the last ninety days.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

