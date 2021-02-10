Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,345. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

