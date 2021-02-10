Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.09% of Balchem worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

BCPC traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

