Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up approximately 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.51. 5,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

