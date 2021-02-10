Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 3,576 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after acquiring an additional 345,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after acquiring an additional 101,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.96. 35,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rowe increased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

