cVault.finance Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,189.64 or 0.11671922 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $51.90 million and $8.20 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00283659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00110256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201358 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.