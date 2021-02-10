CVCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,876.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 92.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $153,647.40 and approximately $1,876.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00284971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00118588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086486 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00201947 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

