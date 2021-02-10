CyberMiles Achieves Market Cap of $10.13 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00401399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045952 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.52 or 0.99930118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00033628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00087875 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001487 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

