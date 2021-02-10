CyberVein (CVT) Price Reaches $0.11

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberVein has a total market cap of $113.37 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.