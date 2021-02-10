Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading Down 7%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price dropped 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 1,873,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,039,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

