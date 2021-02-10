Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, Director Markus Sieger acquired 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $49,133.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.