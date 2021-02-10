Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Down 15.6%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares fell 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.25. 1,114,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,761,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18.

In other news, Director Markus Sieger acquired 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

