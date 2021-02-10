CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 493,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 252,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of CynergisTek worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

