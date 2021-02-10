CyrusOne (CONE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONE stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

