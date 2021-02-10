D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.