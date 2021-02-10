DA Davidson Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $66.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

Lyft stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

