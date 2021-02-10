Dai (DAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $383.98 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $383.98 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,952,926,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,952,926,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

