Daimler (DDAIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently:

2/5/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/3/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

1/4/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

12/29/2020 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/23/2020 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,752. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $80.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 468.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.