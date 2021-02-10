Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of DUAVF stock remained flat at $$1,070.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,084.88 and a 200 day moving average of $979.77. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $684.00 and a 1 year high of $1,161.07.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

