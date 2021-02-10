Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of DUAVF stock remained flat at $$1,070.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,084.88 and a 200 day moving average of $979.77. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $684.00 and a 1 year high of $1,161.07.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

