Datum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $148,043.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $148,043.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.82 or 0.01133915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.19 or 0.05559204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044481 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

