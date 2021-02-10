Datum Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $131,010.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01150472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.32 or 0.05577269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045406 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032527 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.