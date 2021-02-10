Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $45.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.