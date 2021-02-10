DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading 8.9% Higher

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,056,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,166,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.35.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

