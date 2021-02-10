DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) Trading 0.6% Higher

DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.39. 16,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 22,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

