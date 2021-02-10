DB Gold Double Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DZZ) Trading Down 0.6%

DB Gold Double Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DZZ)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77. 1,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for DB Gold Double Short ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Gold Double Short ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.