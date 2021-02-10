DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $95.45. 16,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,667. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.