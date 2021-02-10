DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $96.72.

