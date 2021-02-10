DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,869. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCP. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

