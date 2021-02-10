DEAPcoin Trading Up 35% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 35% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00283523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00127986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00074327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00088029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00063542 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

