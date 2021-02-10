Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Announces Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. 7,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,606. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

