DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Up 23% Over Last Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $78,361.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00267714 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00076260 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,836,499 coins and its circulating supply is 54,264,705 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

