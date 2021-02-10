Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $50,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of DE opened at $315.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $318.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.