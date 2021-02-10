DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $176,593.20 and $1,335.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

About DEEX

DEEX is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

