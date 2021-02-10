DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $4.46 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00009932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $467,822.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00277061 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00116439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00077097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00086253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201441 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,151,356 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.