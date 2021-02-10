DeFiner (FIN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $413,724.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00288773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00118125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00092706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00201630 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

